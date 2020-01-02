Home >> Daily Dose >> Forecasting HELOCs in 2020
Print This Post Print This Post

Forecasting HELOCs in 2020

in Daily Dose, Featured, News, Origination 1 day ago 134 Views

home equity

Bankrate says that interest rates are “unlikely to be an impediment” for home equity borrowers in 2020.

“Even if mortgage rates were to rise from the sub-4 percent levels of 2019, HELOC rates would largely hold steady if the Federal Reserve isn’t changing interest rates,” said Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst of Bankrate. 

Bankrate found that the average rate of HELOCs ended in 2019 at 5.98%. HELOCs started 2019 with an average rate of 6.52% and peaked at 6.79% on June 12, 2019. 

Average rates on a $30,000 home-equity loan were relatively unchanged during 2019—beginning the year at 5.88% and ending the year at 5.8%. 

Bankrate adds that variable-rate loans like HELOCs are “especially sensitive” to changes in interest rates. 

“Any additional borrowing would occur at a higher prevailing rate, but at least your existing balance can benefit from a fixed interest rate,” McBride said. 

U.S. homeowners are sitting on $6.2 trillion in untapped home equity, according to data from Black Knight. Bankrate says this could indicate that homeowners are being more cautious about borrowing home equity than before the Great Recession. 

“The overall market is prime for customers to pursue financing via a HELOC,” says Becky Crain, SVP, Consumer Real Estate Products for Regions Bank in Birmingham, Alabama. “With increasing home values, historically low interest rates, and a robust economy, consumers are in an ideal position to tap into their home’s equity for financing needs.”

The Urban Institute revealed in November that outstanding HELOC debt during Q2 2019 was less than $400 billion for the first time since 2004.

HELOC debt peaked at $714 billion in 2009, and the decline of HELOC reveals “high-risk aversion” among lenders and consumer awareness. 

The U.S. housing market has a total value of $29.1 trillion—significantly higher than the market’s pre-value crisis of $24.1 trillion. 

“The low level of cash-out refinancing and HELOC debt today suggests that both banks and consumers are remembering the lessons from the past, contributing to a stable and secure housing market overall, and offering the housing market a substantial cushion in the event of a recession or an economic downturn,” the report states.

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Supporting eClosings in the Mortgage Industry

A study by the CFPB found eClosings brought higher scores of “understanding and efficiency” during the closing process.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.