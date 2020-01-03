Home >> Daily Dose >> Cities with the Highest Home Price Growth
Print This Post Print This Post

Cities with the Highest Home Price Growth

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 3 days ago 292 Views

U.S. home prices rose in October 2019 by 3.3% year-over-year and 3.2% month-over-month according to the latest results from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, revealing which cities experienced the most growth.

The Indices’ 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 1.7%, up from 1.5% in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a 2.2% year-over-year gain, up from 2.1% in the previous month.

Phoenix, Tampa and Charlotte reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities. In October, Phoenix led the way with a 5.8% year-over-year price increase, followed by Tampa with a 4.9% increase and Charlotte with a 4.8% increase. Twelve of the 20 cities reported greater price increases in the year ending October 2019 versus the year ending September 2019.

Month-over-month, the 10-City and 20-City Composites all posted increases of 0.1% before seasonal adjustment in October. After seasonal adjustment, the National Index recorded a 0.5% month-over-month increase in October while the 10-City and 20-City Composites both posted a 0.4% increase.

According to Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices, the recent data is good news, as only one city saw year-over-year price declines.

"October’s U.S. housing data continue to be reassuring,” Lazzara said. “With October’s 3.3% increase in the national composite index, home prices are currently more than 15% above the pre-financial crisis peak reached July 2006. October’s results were broad-based, as both our 10- and 20-city composites rose. Of the 20 cities in the composite, only San Francisco saw a year-over-year price decline in October.”

City-focused stability was broad-based, Lazzara noted, reflecting data in 12 of 20 cities.

“It is, of course, still too soon to say whether this marks an end to the deceleration or is merely a pause in the longer-term trend,” he adds.

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Harding University graduate with a degree in English and a minor in writing. He is a contributing writer for MReport. An East Texas Native, he has studied abroad in Athens, Greece and works part-time as a photographer.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Program Debuts to Streamline Broker Vetting Process

The program further enhances the Vendorly third-party risk management (TPRM) methodology and complements mortgage lenders’ existing vendor management programs.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.