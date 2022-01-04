Home >> Daily Dose >> Florida Markets Expected to Remain Hot
Print This Post Print This Post

Florida Markets Expected to Remain Hot

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, Market Studies, News 1 day ago 341 Views

Zillow predicts that the housing market will cool in 2022, but a number of hotspots have roared to life over the past two years show no signs of slowing. 

According to a new list published by Zillow, Tampa, Florida will be the hottest market nationwide in 2022 due to a combination of forecasted home value growth, its thriving job market, low inventory, and demographics that signal a wealth of potential buyers. 

It’s not just Tampa that is expected to boom, relatively favorable conditions throughout the state seen by Zillow also place Jacksonville, Florida and Orlando, Florida on the top-10 list of hottest housing markets. 

"Home buyers are attracted to markets in the Sun Belt that offer relative affordability, fast-growing economies and weather that allows them to enjoy the outdoors year-round," says Zillow economist Alexandra Lee. "Across the board, sellers will remain in the driver's seat, but especially so in the hottest markets. Buyers should be ready for strong competition for homes, which means bidding wars and homes flying off the market only days after they are listed." 

“With the huge millennial generation's pent-up desire to move now being fulfilled as it ages into its peak home-buying years, together with the wave of baby boomers entering retirement amid the ‘Great Resignation,’ Zillow economists expect incredibly strong price appreciation and sales volume to continue into next year—forecasting 14.3% national home value growth through November 2022. Each of the top 10 hottest metros are anticipated to exceed that, with Tampa home values predicted to grow 24.6% during that time.” 

Zillow also predicts that remote working opportunities will continue to play a key role in where buyers settle down going forward. But in six of the 10 top markets on Zillow’s list have added more jobs than homes, fueling the intense competition seen in these cities. 

Surprisingly, the hottest market in 2021—Austin, Texas— fell from first to tenth place since the last list was published in January 2021. Denver fell from fifth to 15th place. 

Click here to read the original report, including breakdowns of data and methodolgy. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle Horst
Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at kyle.horst@thefivestar.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Seller’s Market Closes 2021 on High Note

Experts predict annual home price growth to slow to 2.8% by November 2022, after experiencing record gains in 2021.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.