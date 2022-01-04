Mortgage Coach Promotes Two to VP

Mortgage Coach has announced the promotion of Jacob Gibbs from Director of Technology to VP of Technology, and Shannon Baldwin from Director of Marketing to VP of Marketing.

“Jacob’s tech-forward mindset and Shannon’s creative approach to mortgage marketing have been central to the Mortgage Coach mission of helping lenders enable people of all financial backgrounds to attain homeownership through smart mortgage strategies,” said Mortgage Coach President Joe Puthur. “They have both brought immense value to our business and partners, and I am very proud to have them as a part of our team.”

Gibbs joined Mortgage Coach 15 years ago, and will be responsible for leading the development team, managing partner integrations, administering both local and network technology infrastructure, and overseeing the company’s support team.

Prior to joining Mortgage Coach, Baldwin led marketing and events for Optimal Blue for 13 years. Baldwin was tapped by Mortgage Coach as Director of Marketing last year, and in that time, she has proven her expertise in all mortgage marketing functions including brand strategy, digital marketing, web content and design, internal and external communications and event planning. As VP of Marketing, Baldwin will oversee the development of Mortgage Coach’s communication strategies and identify effective brand-building opportunities.