Jeffrey Kvalevog Joins New American as EVP, Strategy and Partnerships

New American Funding has named Jeffrey Kvalevog as its new EVP, Strategy and Partnerships.

In his new role, Kvalevog will evaluate and establish strategic opportunities that provide additional revenue, branding, and relationships for the company, including partnership agreements, potential expansion into new business channels, and much more. He will also focus on building on New American Funding's reputation in the mortgage industry, and enabling increased opportunities for the company.

"I'm thrilled to join my new family at New American Funding," Kvalevog said. "The landscape of lending is constantly evolving and I'm very excited to help New American Funding be the leader in the mortgage industry and strategic venture space."

Kvalevog brings 20 years of experience and knowledge of the mortgage industry to New American Funding, including 18-plus years spent at Rocket Mortgage. Prior to that, he served as a Branch Lending Manager at TCF Bank.

"We welcome Jeffrey to the New American Funding family with open arms," said New American Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo. "His experience, knowledge, and skill will help us further our missions of serving all worthy borrowers, while building the mortgage company of tomorrow."