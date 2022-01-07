Home >> Daily Dose >> Jeffrey Kvalevog Joins New American as EVP, Strategy and Partnerships
Print This Post Print This Post

Jeffrey Kvalevog Joins New American as EVP, Strategy and Partnerships

in Daily Dose, Headlines, Origination 1 day ago 154 Views

New American Funding has named Jeffrey Kvalevog as its new EVP, Strategy and Partnerships.

In his new role, Kvalevog will evaluate and establish strategic opportunities that provide additional revenue, branding, and relationships for the company, including partnership agreements, potential expansion into new business channels, and much more. He will also focus on building on New American Funding's reputation in the mortgage industry, and enabling increased opportunities for the company.

"I'm thrilled to join my new family at New American Funding," Kvalevog said. "The landscape of lending is constantly evolving and I'm very excited to help New American Funding be the leader in the mortgage industry and strategic venture space."

Kvalevog brings 20 years of experience and knowledge of the mortgage industry to New American Funding, including 18-plus years spent at Rocket Mortgage. Prior to that, he served as a Branch Lending Manager at TCF Bank.

"We welcome Jeffrey to the New American Funding family with open arms," said New American Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo. "His experience, knowledge, and skill will help us further our missions of serving all worthy borrowers, while building the mortgage company of tomorrow."

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

2022 Kicks Off With Rise in Mortgage Rates

Mortgage rates hit levels last seen in May 2020 to kick off the new year, with affordability remaining a hurdle faced by many first-time buyers due to record-high prices.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.