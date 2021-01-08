Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Insights Into Mortgage Fraud & URLA
Print This Post Print This Post

ArchMI will host a full slate of webinar training events in The Week Ahead. On Tuesday, January 12, beginning at noon CT, you'll be able to tune in for "Mortgage Fraud: Do Your Diligence." Diana Swift, Senior National Trainer and Instructional Designer for ArchMI, will lead a look at the impact of mortgage fraud, how to spot it, and how to prevent it. As the webinar description points out, "Mortgage fraud has been around a long time, and it continues to be one of the fastest-growing crimes in the United States." The presentation will allow viewers to "acquire an increased awareness of the sources of fraud, learn ways to prevent fraudulent mortgage loans, and discover how to effectively identify 'red flags.'" To register, click here.

At 2:00 p.m. CT that same day, Swift and ArchMI will host a second webinar exploring "Loan Processing Using the Redesigned URLA." Tune in to learn "how to use the redesigned Uniform Residential Loan Application or URLA to process your loan application. Understand what documents to gather, how to review and verify required documentation, and prepare the loan application for underwriting." Registration is available here.

Don't miss these other upcoming complimentary industry webinars as well:

  • American Mortgage Diversity Council: "How D&I Directly Impacts Health & Growth" (January 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, register here)
  • DS News, presented by Clear Capital: "Managing Mortgage Servicing Challenges in Uncertain Times: How Modern Real Estate Valuations Will Help" (January 20, 1:00-2:00 p.m. CT, register here)

