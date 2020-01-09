Home >> Daily Dose >> Eye on the Industry: New CFO for Industry Leader
Eye on the Industry: New CFO for Industry Leader

Amerifirst Home Mortgage, a division of Amerifirst Financial Corporation, announces the appointment of Robert Truitt as CFO. Truitt joined the company on January 1 and is based at the company’s headquarters in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Truitt most recently served as CFO of Flagstar Bank’s Mortgage Division where he oversaw financial statement preparation, budgeting, forecasting, regulatory reporting, risk management, and investor relations for a network of 88 retail locations and a wholesale network of approximately 2,000 third-party mortgage originators. He also oversaw recordkeeping for $204 billion in home loans servicing and subservicing.

Before this, he served as SVP at Citizens Bank, and held senior roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley. He holds a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) focused in finance, from the University of Connecticut, and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Ramapo College of New Jersey.

Gateway First Bank opened 34 new mortgage centers in 2019 to meet increased demand from local communities for home financing. From South Carolina to Idaho and Kansas to New Jersey, the openings are a testament to the fast-growing nature of the company from coast-to-coast and everywhere in between. 

Gateway First Bank now has more than 160 mortgage centers across the United States and is licensed in 40 states.

“We are outperforming our competition and delivering for our clients faster than ever,” said Stephen Curry, Chairman and CEO of Gateway. “Our momentum is a testament to our team members’ persistent focus on hard work. I look forward to seeing Gateway continue to expand our footprint across the nation for our clients and the success of all of our team members.

As 2019 comes to a close, Gateway has already originated more than $7.5 billion in mortgage loans, putting the company on track to substantially increase production from 2018. With this growth, Gateway expects 2019 to be the best production year on record for the company.

Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc., one of the nation’s leading wholesale and correspondent mortgage lenders, today announced that Michelle Richardson has joined the company as SVP of Treasury and Finance.  

In this role, Richardson will be responsible for Plaza’s Treasury department, including warehouse relationships, cash management, and the company’s Corporate Funding department. She will report to Mike Fontaine, Plaza’s COO and CFO.

Richardson joins Plaza from loanDepot where she was the VP of Treasury for the past seven years. During her tenure at loanDepot, she established the company’s enterprise treasury function and oversaw all settlement and funding activities for the organization. Earlier, Richardson held finance positions with Icon Residential, T-Force, and IMPAC Mortgage.

