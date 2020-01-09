Home >> Daily Dose >> Mr. Cooper Group Announces New CEO for Xome
Print This Post Print This Post

Mr. Cooper Group Announces New CEO for Xome

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 45 mins ago 17 Views

Mr. Cooper Group on Thursday announced Mike Rawls as the CEO of Xome Holdings LLC., the company’s real estate services subsidiary. 

Rawls will transition operational leadership for the servicing segment to Tony Ebers, Mr. Cooper’s EVP and COO. Xome’s prior CEO, Rayman Mathoda, will remain with the company as a strategic advisor. 

“We thank Ray for her many contributions to Xome, including the successful integration of Assurant Mortgage Services,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “Given Mike’s track record with our servicing business, he is in a unique position to help Xome achieve its full potential as a leading integrated services provider for the mortgage industry.” 

Bray added, “Mike has led our servicing and origination businesses in his tenure with Mr. Cooper. He understands the process and complexities in these businesses and will work with clients to reduce pain points and deliver a better client experience.”

Rawls said of the appointment: “I’m excited to be working with the very strong team in place at Xome. The focus of the organization will remain on delivering best-in-class performance at the highest levels of service to our partners. In addition, we are going to continue to actively listen to our clients and build integrated and innovative solutions that move the marketplace.”

Rawls previously served as the EVP of Servicing for Mr. Cooper Group, where he held operational responsibility for the company’s entire servicing portfolio. Rawls joined Mr. Cooper in 2000 and was named EVP of Servicing for the company in 2015. Previously, he held key leadership positions in both servicing and originations.

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Mortgage Debt Hits $15.8T

Mortgage debt is now above the 2008 high of $14.7 trillion, but according to analysts, mortgage rates paint a positive picture.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.