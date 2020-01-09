Mr. Cooper Group Announces New CEO for Xome

Mr. Cooper Group on Thursday announced Mike Rawls as the CEO of Xome Holdings LLC., the company’s real estate services subsidiary.

Rawls will transition operational leadership for the servicing segment to Tony Ebers, Mr. Cooper’s EVP and COO. Xome’s prior CEO, Rayman Mathoda, will remain with the company as a strategic advisor.

“We thank Ray for her many contributions to Xome, including the successful integration of Assurant Mortgage Services,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “Given Mike’s track record with our servicing business, he is in a unique position to help Xome achieve its full potential as a leading integrated services provider for the mortgage industry.”

Bray added, “Mike has led our servicing and origination businesses in his tenure with Mr. Cooper. He understands the process and complexities in these businesses and will work with clients to reduce pain points and deliver a better client experience.”

Rawls said of the appointment: “I’m excited to be working with the very strong team in place at Xome. The focus of the organization will remain on delivering best-in-class performance at the highest levels of service to our partners. In addition, we are going to continue to actively listen to our clients and build integrated and innovative solutions that move the marketplace.”

Rawls previously served as the EVP of Servicing for Mr. Cooper Group, where he held operational responsibility for the company’s entire servicing portfolio. Rawls joined Mr. Cooper in 2000 and was named EVP of Servicing for the company in 2015. Previously, he held key leadership positions in both servicing and originations.