Fidelity National Financial Names New CEO

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) has announced that Mike Nolan, the FNF's current President, will assume the role of CEO. Randy Quirk, FNF’s current CEO, will assume the position of Executive Vice Chairman on the company's Board of Directors.

Nolan has been with FNF for more than 35 years, and has served at all levels of leadership throughout the organization. He will assume the expanded responsibilities of CEO, and will lead all activities related to the growth and expansion of the company's title insurance-related businesses and operations, overall financial performance, and investor relations.

"Mike knows FNF and the title insurance industry inside and out and is a passionate leader who is focused equally on the development of people and the disciplined execution and performance of the business," said Quirk. "I want to thank Mike for his incredible leadership and contribution to FNF's success as President over the last six years and congratulate him on these exciting and well-deserved new responsibilities."

In his new role as Executive Vice Chairman, Quirk will continue to promote FNF's real estate technology efforts, the expansion of FNF's digital initiatives, and strategic investments in title insurance and technology-related merger and acquisition activities.

"Randy is a consummate leader, friend, and business executive and has guided FNF to be the undisputed frontrunner in the title insurance industry and we welcome him to his new position as Executive Vice Chairman," said William P. Foley II, FNF Chairman of the Board. "Randy has created an organization with a culture of performance in a way that values its people, clients, and shareholders and has left a permanent mark on the legacy of the FNF family of companies."

Both executive leadership changes will be effective as of February 1, 2022.

"There is no doubt in my mind that Mike will continue FNF's long legacy of unmatched financial performance in our industry and will provide the experience and insight needed to lead FNF's title insurance, settlement services and technology businesses into the future of real estate," added Foley.