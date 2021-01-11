Home >> Daily Dose >> Factors That Will Impact Home Price Growth in 2021
Print This Post Print This Post

Factors That Will Impact Home Price Growth in 2021

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 17 hours ago 107 Views

Home prices in 2020 ballooned then leveled out. The demand-side of the sector remains robust and inventories are lean. However, home price growth and rising construction costs threaten housing affordability heading into 2021, according to National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) Chief Economist Robert Dietz, who wrote about this subject matter for NAHB's Eye on the Economy newsletter.

Inventory is lean and the demand side of the sector is robust, he noted, but "home price growth and rising construction costs threaten housing affordability heading into 2021," Dietz said.

The economist pointed out that projected improvements to the overall macroeconomic outlook—including gains for GDP growth (after an estimated 3.6% drop for 2020) and incremental labor market improvement yielding an unemployment rate approaching 5% during the second half of the year—are reliant on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Thus far, more than 4 million Americans have received their initial vaccine, and millions more are expected in the coming weeks," said Dietz. "Our forecast assumes mass deployment of the vaccine between March and September, which should allow for more normalization of the overall economy and continued strength for housing demand."

Homebuilder confidence remains near an all-time high. New construction on single-family dwellings leveled off in November. Single-family homebuilding increased only 0.4% from October to November but the annual rate of 1.19 million was a 10.1% gain from a year ago, according to NAHB's Dietz.

Data from NAHB's Home Building Geography Index indicate that as part of the suburban migration (related to a rise in remote working and other responses to the pandemic) single-family construction in traditional second- or vacation-home communities increased 24% this year.

Last fall, new home sales were far outpacing new construction. Construction gains clearly are needed in order to sustain growth in sales, thus, economists expected a slow in sales, Dietz notes.

As anticipated, new home sales declined (to a yearly rate of 841,000 in November), yet held at 21% above sales one year ago.

Slowdowns during fall 2020 illustrate changes coming for the housing industry in 2021, Dietz said in the newsletter.

Exceptional gains in home-price growth through October (8.4%) are due not only to strong demand but also related to limited inventory, he explained. "Such price gains and construction cost increases (lumber prices are on the rise again, up 60% since mid-November, adding thousands of dollars to the cost of a new home) threaten to price out hundreds of thousands of buyers in the months ahead."

While strong demand suggests continued gains for home construction in 2021, he noted, "affordability declines and supply-side limitations will generate lower housing growth rates than those recorded last year."

Email communications@nahb.org to receive further homebuilding news.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

How Much Will Home Prices Increase in 2021?

Cities in Idaho, Washington, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado comprise the entirety of the Top 10 metro areas in the Veros forecast.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.