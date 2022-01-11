PennyMac Rebrands to Focus on the TPO Market

PennyMac Financial Services has announced that it is changing the name of its broker direct division to Pennymac TPO, and is launching a company-wide rebranding.

“This is more than just a name change–it’s a stake in the ground for our partners,” said Kim Nichols, Senior Managing Director of Pennymac TPO. “We are deepening our commitment to this channel to help all of our broker and non-delegated correspondent partners find new ways to grow their businesses by extending the expertise, resources and power that drive our strength.”

In addition to introducing its new brand identity across all platforms—including an updated website, social media channels, advertising campaigns, and consumer communications—Pennymac TPO will continue to retain servicing.

Nichols, current Senior Managing Director of Pennymac TPO, joined PennyMac in 2011 as part of the core leadership team charged with building the foundation for what is now one of the largest correspondent investors in the nation. Nichols spent the early days of her career in secondary marketing and capital markets, which she followed up with 10 years at PMI Mortgage Insurance, and later became an industry leader in the correspondent space, including positions at GMAC RFC and Bank of America.

In addition to the rebrand and the name change, Pennymac will soon debut POWER+, a tech platform that gives brokers more speed, control and access to expert advice, guidance and real-time engagement that will enable them to deliver superior experience to their customers and referral partners.

PennyMac was recently listed at the number four spot on Fortune Magazine’s annual list of Fastest-Growing Companies. PennyMac entered the broker/wholesale channel bringing competitively priced solutions across several categories, including FHA, VA, and conventional.