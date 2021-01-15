The Week Ahead: How Workplace Diversity Impacts Growth

On Tuesday, January 19 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. CST, the American Mortgage Diversity Council will host a panel of experts in workplace diversity and inclusion. Registration for the webinar entitled "How D&I Directly Impacts Health and Growth" is complimentary, here.

"Whether you’re starting at square one of D&I initiatives, or have long-established programs within your org, this webinar is a must-attend if you’re interested in what it takes to elevate all things D&I," organizers note.

"Walk away with actionable goals that directly tie diversity and inclusion to morale, employee development, and talent acquisition, and many more."

The American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC) promotes diversity and inclusion throughout the mortgage industry. The organization provides a platform for the collaboration of mortgage industry leaders for the advancement of diversity and inclusion dialogue. The organization develops and provides tools and strategies to create an understanding and appreciation of individual differences in thought, experience, race, ethnicity, culture, religion, style, sexual orientation, and gender identity. This webinar is part of AMDC's webinar series. Register here.

