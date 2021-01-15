Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: How Workplace Diversity Impacts Growth
The Week Ahead: How Workplace Diversity Impacts Growth

diversityOn Tuesday, January 19 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. CST, the American Mortgage Diversity Council will host a panel of experts in workplace diversity and inclusion. Registration for the webinar entitled "How D&I Directly Impacts Health and Growth" is complimentary, here.

"Whether you’re starting at square one of D&I initiatives, or have long-established programs within your org, this webinar is a must-attend if you’re interested in what it takes to elevate all things D&I," organizers note.

"Walk away with actionable goals that directly tie diversity and inclusion to morale, employee development, and talent acquisition, and many more."

The American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC) promotes diversity and inclusion throughout the mortgage industry. The organization provides a platform for the collaboration of mortgage industry leaders for the advancement of diversity and inclusion dialogue. The organization develops and provides tools and strategies to create an understanding and appreciation of individual differences in thought, experience, race, ethnicity, culture, religion, style, sexual orientation, and gender identity. This webinar is part of AMDC's webinar series. Register here.

Other events in the coming week:

  • DS News and Clear Capital Present: "Managing Mortgage Servicing Challenges in Uncertain Times: How Modern Real Estate Valuations Will Help." (Wednesday, January 20, 1-2 p.m. CT, register here)
  • WFG National Title Insurance Company: "Quarterly Economic Outlook" (January 21, 8 a.m. CT, register here)

 

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
