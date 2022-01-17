Don Liu Named to Invesco Mortgage Capital’s Board

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has named Don Liu to its Board of Directors. Liu currently serves as EVP, Chief Legal and Risk Officer and Corporate Secretary of Target Corporation. He will also join the Audit, Compensation, Nomination and Corporate Governance Committees of the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Board.

Prior to joining Target in 2016, Liu served in diverse leadership roles, working across multiple business sectors and functional areas at Xerox as EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; Toll Brothers as SVP, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer; IKON Office Solutions as Corporate Compliance Officer and Chair of IKON Diversity Council; and Aetna U.S. Healthcare as Deputy Chief Legal Officer.

"We are extremely pleased to have Don join our Board," said Jack Hardin, Chair of the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Board of Directors. Hardin has served our Chair of the Board since 2017, and as a Director since 2014. "His extensive public company and legal experience, focused on mergers and acquisitions, business development and risk management, including the development of diversity and inclusion and ESG strategies and governance protocols, will greatly benefit the Board and assist the Board's ongoing efforts to promote principles of diversity."

Prior to becoming in-house counsel at Target, he served as an associate at two New York City law firms, specializing in securities and mergers and acquisitions.

In addition to his service on the Invesco Board, Liu also currently serves on the boards of CaringBridge and Haverford College. He is also a member of the American Law Institute and the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association. He formerly sat on the Comcast Asian American Diversity Advisory Council, and the boards of the Minority Corporate Counsel Association, where he served as Chairman for two years, and MoreBank, an ethnic community bank he helped found.

Invesco Mortgage Capital is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and other mortgage-related assets.