Premier Mortgage Rebrands as Cherry Creek Mortgage

in Daily Dose, Headlines, News, Origination 1 day ago

Cherry Creek Mortgage, the parent company of Premier Mortgage Group (PMG), has announced that PMG is now Cherry Creek Mortgage. By adopting its parent company's branding, PMG will have even greater resources, and offer financing in even more states across the country, further enhancing service for their customers and partners.

PMG has been part of the Cherry Creek Mortgage family of brands since 2006. With the name change, existing and new customers can expect to have access to the same great service, products offerings, and a local team. Additionally, PMG will continue under Cherry Creek Mortgage branding.

"Our number one commitment has always been to our community and the homeowners we serve," said Nick Peterson, PMG Area Manager and Senior Loan Officer. "While PMG's name is changing, our team's commitment to creating a premier mortgage experience is only growing stronger."

Cherry Creek Mortgage has been in existence for more than 35 years, offering a wide portfolio of home loan options to meet the needs of its client base.

"Premier Mortgage Group has been a leading division of Cherry Creek Mortgage for more than 15 years," said Jeff May, Cherry Creek Mortgage Chairman and CEO. "We are excited for the team to bring the same level of exceptional service to their clients under the Cherry Creek Mortgage name."

Cherry Creek also announced the expansion of its presence in Wyoming, with the opening of a new branch in Rock Springs.

The company opened its first office in Wyoming in 2019, and now has four locations across the state, as the Rock Springs branch joins the company’s Cheyenne, Casper, and Sheridan locations. Loan Officer Angela Salazar, a Rock Springs native with 14 years of experience in the finance industry, will assist clients with finding customized home financing solutions.

"We are so excited to join the Rock Springs community, and help local homeowners find the best mortgage for their needs," said Salazar. "Born and raised here in Rock Springs, I love our community, and I am looking forward to bringing everything Cherry Creek has to offer to the area."

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
