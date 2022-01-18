The Midwest: Where Saving for a Down Payment is Easiest

Saving for a down payment is one of the most important steps in the homebuying process. But as the average home price eclipses $380,000, the amount buyers need to save up is increasing too. Knowing this, RentCafe analyzed the top 174 metropolitan areas to find out where first-time buyers can save up for a down payment in the shortest amount of time.

In order to complete this analysis, RentCafe used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Economic Policy Institute, Bureau of Labor and Statistics, and Zillow to calculate the number of years it would take a two-person household to save for a down payment on a starter home.

All-in-all, homeseekers should look to the Midwest if they want to save up for a down payment the fastest, as it had the highest concentration of cities to make the list.

The analysis found in the 174 areas included in this study, 36%—or 64 metropolitan areas—were cities in which it is theoretically possible to save the recommended 20% needed for a down payment within 10 years. Furthermore, in all of the top 20 metropolitan areas it was found that a down payment could be saved within three years or less based on current market conditions.

Major metropolitan areas largely did not make the list, opting instead for small- to mid-sized markets where incomes were relatively high and cost of living was low.

“Notably, small- to mid-sized metros in the Midwest are the best for first-time homebuyers, and Illinois is the top individual state, with seven metros where incomes and the cost of living allow you to set aside money for a down payment,” the report said. “Namely, the fastest metros to save in are Bloomington and Springfield—both in Illinois—followed by Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Trenton-Princeton, New Jersey. In these areas, the average family could buy their first home in less than two years.”

The top-20 cities are as follows:

Bloomington, Illinois

Time to save for a down payment: 1 year

Median starter home price: $105,249

Down payment value: $21,050

Median income (two-person family): $91,049

Needs 63% / Wants 15% / Savings 22%

Springfield, Illinois

Time to save for a down payment: 1 year, 3 months

Median starter home price: $81,901

Down payment value: $16,380

Median income (two-person family): $81,855

Needs 68% / Wants 17% / Savings 15%

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Time to save for a down payment: 1 year, 9 months

Median starter home price: $117,181

Down payment value: $23,436

Median income (two-person family): $79,532

Needs 63% / Wants 20% / Savings 17%

Trenton, New Jersey

Time to save for a down payment: 1 year, 10 months

Median starter home price: $164,490

Down payment value: $32,898

Median income (two-person family): $96,196

Needs 65% / Wants 17% / Savings 18%

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 4 months

Median starter home price: $228,996

Down payment value: $45,799

Median income (two-person family): $92,298

Needs 64% / Wants 15% / Savings 21%

Bismarck, North Dakota

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 4 months

Median starter home price: $212,918

Down payment value: $42,584

Median income (two-person family): $87,004

Needs 61% / Wants 18% / Savings 20%

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 5 months

Median starter home price: $303,031

Down payment value: $60,606

Median income (two-person family): $112,228

Needs 62% / Wants 16% / Savings 22%

Fargo, North Dakota

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 5 months

Median starter home price: $187,766

Down payment value: $37,553

Median income (two-person family): $83,854

Needs 63% / Wants 19% / Savings 18%

Madison, Wisconsin

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 6 months

Median starter home price: $242,538

Down payment value: $48,508

Median income (two-person family): $89,899

Needs 64% / Wants 15% / Savings 21%

Des Moines, Iowa

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 7 months

Median starter home price: $154,720

Down payment value: $30,944

Median income (two-person family): $80,862

Needs 66% / Wants 19% / Savings 14%

Hartford, Connecticut

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 8 months

Median starter home price: $198,000

Down payment value: $39,600

Median income (two-person family): $93,124

Needs 65% / Wants 20% / Savings 16%

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 8 months

Median starter home price: $122,982

Down payment value: $24,596

Median income (two-person family): $73,562

Needs 69% / Wants 19% / Savings 12%

Champaign, Illinois

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 8 months

Median starter home price: $102,166

Down payment value: $20,433

Median income (two-person family): $80,258

Needs 73% / Wants 17% / Savings 9%

Baltimore, Maryland

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 9 months

Median starter home price: $211,039

Down payment value: $42,208

Median income (two-person family): $94,477

Needs 65% / Wants 19% / Savings 16%

Waterloo, Iowa

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 10 months

Median starter home price: $91,403

Down payment value: $18,281

Median income (two-person family): $73,403

Needs 70% / Wants 21% / Savings 9%

Washington, DC

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 10 months

Median starter home price: $341,444

Down payment value: $68,289

Median income (two-person family): $120,208

Needs 60% / Wants 21% / Savings 20%

Cincinnati, Ohio

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 11 months

Median starter home price: $151,092

Down payment value: $30,218

Median income (two-person family): $75,282

Needs 68% / Wants 19% / Savings 14%

Akron, Ohio

Time to save for a down payment: 3 years, 1 month

Median starter home price: $104,637

Down payment value: $20,927

Median income (two-person family): $70,806

Needs 71% / Wants 20% / Savings 9%

Decatur, Illinois

Time to save for a down payment: 3 years, 2 months

Median starter home price: $46,696

Down payment value: $9,339

Median income (two-person family): $69,248

Needs 76% / Wants 20% / Savings 4%

Naples, Florida

Time to save for a down payment: 3 years, 3 months

Median starter home price: $262,944

Down payment value: $52,589

Median income (two-person family): $93,477

Needs 68% / Wants 15% / Savings 17%

Click here to view the original data on RentCafe.com.