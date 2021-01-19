Home >> Daily Dose >> FHFA Further Extends Foreclosure and Eviction Moratoriums
Print This Post Print This Post

FHFA Further Extends Foreclosure and Eviction Moratoriums

in Daily Dose, Featured, Headlines, News 2 days ago 258 Views

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will extend their moratoriums on single-family foreclosures and real estate owned (REO) evictions through February 28. The moratoriums were set to expire on January 31.

The foreclosure moratorium applies only to single-family mortgages backed by the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), while the REO eviction moratorium applies to properties that have been acquired by the GSEs through foreclosure or deed-in-lieu of foreclosure transactions.

The FHFA is projecting the GSEs will carry additional expenses of between $1.4 billion and $2 billion due to the existing COVID-19 foreclosure moratorium and the latest extension. However, FHFA Director Mark Calabria put the human costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic before the financial costs to the GSEs.

“To keep our communities safe, and families in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, FHFA is extending Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's foreclosure and eviction moratorium," said Calabria in a press statement.

Separately, Calabria’s time at the helm of the FHFA might be coming to an abrupt close. According to a Bloomberg report citing anonymous “people familiar with the matter,” President-elect Joe Biden’s domestic policy team have been reviewing strategies on ousting Calabria from his position. Calabria is a Trump appointee from 2019 and his terms expires in 2024, and the FHFA director is not a position that allows the president to remove the office holder at will.

However, a case before the U.S. Supreme Court will determine if the FHFA director can be removed in the same manner as the director of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Last year’s Supreme Court ruling on ruling last year on Seila Law V. CFPB determined that a president can remove a CFPB Director at will instead of for a specific cause. The Bloomberg report speculated that the Biden team is eager to replace Calabria, a former chief economist for Vice President Mike Pence, with either Susan Wachter, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, or Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

A Biden transition spokesperson declined to comment on the story and an FHFA spokesperson insisted that Calabria was committed to completing his full term.

Tagged with:

About Author: Phil Hall

Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of nine books, the host of the award-winning SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the award-winning WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog and Profit Confidential. His real estate finance writing has been published in the ABA Banking Journal, Secondary Marketing Executive, Servicing Management, MortgageOrb, Progress in Lending, National Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional America, Canadian Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional News, Mortgage Broker News and HousingWire.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Home Sales Closed December With a Bang

Home sales during December increased by 6.2% from the previous month and soared by 21.9% ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.