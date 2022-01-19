Home >> Daily Dose >> Open Mortgage Fills Newly Created Position
Open Mortgage Fills Newly Created Position

Open Mortgage, a multi-channel mortgage lender dedicated to empowering the dream of homeownership, has named seasoned mortgage leader Scott Harkless to the newly-created position of Chief Revenue Officer. Harkless will report directly to Open Mortgage President Joe Stephenson in this pivotal role on the senior leadership team, overseeing all sales functions within the company, including wholesale and retail in both the reverse and forward divisions. 

"Scott's extensive experience, demonstrated leadership and proven track record in the mortgage industry make him an ideal fit for this new position at Open Mortgage," said Stephenson. "With his addition to our talented senior leadership team, we will leverage Scott's impressive industry executive expertise and background to further grow and energize our retail and wholesale platforms. In this way, he will be instrumental in expanding our footprint in target markets where Open Mortgage can make a greater impact in the local community." 

Formerly a civil litigator, Harkless joined Countrywide Home Loans' strategic alliance division in 2006. After Bank of America acquired Countrywide in 2008, Harkless led its business-to-business platforms as the Executive Sales Leader. He managed joint ventures and marketing agreements with real estate professionals and builders, as well as affinity relationships with key real estate influencers, most notably, Tom Ferry, a recognized real estate educator and coach. Harkless finished off his tenure at Bank of America as the Merrill Lynch Sales Executive, driving residential loan officer production through the advisory channel. In 2018, Harkless joined American Advisors Group and served as both the East Divisional Sales Executive, driving traditional and reverse mortgage production from Utah to the Eastern seaboard, and later as the Vice President for Enterprise Partnerships. 

"Open Mortgage's dynamic and innovative culture has created an unrivaled entrepreneurial environment where loan originators feel valued," said Harkless. "With its growing retail and wholesale footprint, focus on purchase and uptrend in reverse lending, the company is well poised for future expansion. As I take the mantle to lead this growth engine to the next level, I'm committed to delivering the culture, infrastructure and process that energizes that pathway." 

Harkless earned his Juris Doctor degree at the University of California, Davis School of Law and holds a bachelor's degree from Asbury University. 

