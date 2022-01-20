Home >> Daily Dose >> Mortgage Applications Decreased 7.1% for New Home Purchases
Print This Post Print This Post

Mortgage Applications Decreased 7.1% for New Home Purchases

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 7 hours ago 42 Views

The latest Mortgage Bankers Association Builder Application Survey (BAS) for December 2021 shows that mortgage applications for new home purchases dropped 7.1% compared to December 2020. Month-over-month, compared to November 2021, mortgage apps decreased by 5%. This change does not include any adjustment for typical seasonal patterns.

"Applications to buy a new home slowed in December, while the activity remained tilted to higher-priced homes," said Joel Kan, MBA's Associate VP of Economic and Industry Forecasting. "Supply chain challenges, labor shortages, and higher materials costs also contributed to last month's decline, as projects were delayed or cost more to complete. The average loan size set another survey record at $423,102, as these higher building costs are pushing sales prices higher."

MBA estimates new single-family home sales were running at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 887,000 units in December 2021, based on data from the BAS. The new home sales estimate is derived using mortgage application information from the BAS, as well as assumptions regarding market coverage and other factors.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for December is a decrease of 2% from November's pace of 905,000 units. On an unadjusted basis, MBA estimates that there were 60,000 new home sales in December 2021, a decrease of 7.7 % from 65,000 new home sales in November.

By product type, conventional loans composed 77.2% of loan applications, FHA loans composed 12.6%, RHS/USDA loans composed 0.4% and VA loans composed 9.8%. The average loan size of new homes increased from $414,114 in November to $423,102 in December.

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport, with more than six years of writing experience. She has served as Editor-in-Chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington. She has covered events such as the Byron Nelson, Pac-12 Conferences, the Women in Dallas Film Festival, to freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, she is an avid jazz lover and reader. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Lender

Senior Home Wealth Grew by Billions in Q3

In the third quarter of 2021, senior citizens collectively gained $396.1 billion in equity, a 3.7% rise.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.