Eye on the Industry: Mortgage Company Promotions and Additions

Mid America Mortgage, Amerifirst Financial Corporation, and ReverseVision recently announced department expansions and new and promoted personnel.

Addison, Texas-based Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today it has promoted former National Support and Training Director Jemma Pachiano to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“Jemma Pachiano’s vast experience in the mortgage industry and keen ability to tackle even the most complex challenges have made a measurable impact on Mid America since 2011, which makes her an excellent fit for this role,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “As COO, Jemma’s solutions-based approach and know-how in regards to implementing more efficient processes, products and systems will be instrumental in propelling Mid America’s growth and success through 2021 and beyond.”

Pachiano has served as a licensed LO for more than 18 years, with experience in both retail and wholesale positions across Maine, North Carolina and Texas. Prior to Mid America Mortgage, she was employed at Alliance Financial Resources as a senior loan originator and worked as a loan officer at Chase Bank. She also served as a senior loan officer at TowneBank.

“Having experienced Mid America’s steady trajectory of growth for the last nine years, my new role as COO inspires me to lead the company in consistently delivering best-in-class products and an exceptional lending experience to our clients,” said Pachiano. “My mantra for 2021 is to remain detail-oriented, intentional and to lead with kindness, especially as the industry continues to face on-going changes and uncertainty. I am honored to enter into this new role and my passion for the mortgage business fuels me to drive operational success at Mid America for years to come.”

Full news release.

______________________________________________________________________

Amerifirst Financial Corporation announced the appointment of a mortgage industry veteran to its bilingual mortgage services division, Ameriuno.

In his new role as Managing Director, Andres ‘Andy’ Insua will lead efforts to expand homeownership opportunities for Hispanic community members throughout the country.

“We’re excited to have someone of Andy’s experience and caliber leading our team,” said Doug Long, Amerifirst Southeast Divisional President. “I’ve worked with Andy in the past and am confident of his abilities to build trust and meaningful relationships with our Spanish-speaking community in order to expand our national platform and help this growing population achieve the American dream of homeownership.”

Previously, Insua served in executive leadership roles, most recently as Regional Operating Partner with Supreme Lending where he was responsible for the start-up, strategy, and operations of the retail division. Before that, he held the position of Divisional President of Prospect Mortgage and was Senior Vice-President, Florida Head of Mortgage for Fifth Third Bank.

“For me, it’s like joining a family,” said Insua on his new role with Ameriuno. “My parents immigrated from Cuba in the early 1960s, and this is an opportunity for me to leverage my 30-year career in the mortgage industry to help bring value to a new generation of Hispanics who want to become homeowners.”

Full news release, here.

______________________________________________________________________