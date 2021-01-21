Home >> Daily Dose >> Mid America Mortgage Names Jemma Pachiano COO
Mid America Mortgage Names Jemma Pachiano COO

Addison, Texas-based Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today it has promoted former National Support and Training Director Jemma Pachiano to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“Jemma Pachiano’s vast experience in the mortgage industry and keen ability to tackle even the most complex challenges have made a measurable impact on Mid America since 2011, which makes her an excellent fit for this role,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “As COO, Jemma’s solutions-based approach and know-how in regards to implementing more efficient processes, products and systems will be instrumental in propelling Mid America’s growth and success through 2021 and beyond.”

Serving as a National Support and Training Director for nearly a decade, Pachiano helped Mid America Mortgage maintain a culture of consistent and open communication by liaising with its executive team, operations team and branches. In addition, she spearheaded systems training on new vendor products, LOS upgrades and company-wide initiatives related to process, policy and product changes. Pachiano has increased efficiencies at the branch level by mentoring teams to improve file quality while keeping branch managers updated on their progress, areas of opportunity and training.

Pachiano has actively served as a licensed LO for more than 18 years, with experience in both retail and wholesale positions across Maine, North Carolina and Texas. Prior to Mid America Mortgage, she was employed at Alliance Financial Resources as a senior loan originator and worked as a loan officer at Chase Bank. She also served as a senior loan officer at TowneBank.

“Having experienced Mid America’s steady trajectory of growth for the last nine years, my new role as COO inspires me to lead the company in consistently delivering best-in-class products and an exceptional lending experience to our clients,” said Pachiano. “My mantra for 2021 is to remain detail-oriented, intentional and to lead with kindness, especially as the industry continues to face on-going changes and uncertainty. I am honored to enter into this new role and my passion for the mortgage business fuels me to drive operational success at Mid America for years to come.”

Mid America Mortgage, Inc. is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans.

