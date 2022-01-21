Victoria Garcia DeLuca Joins Guild Mortgage in New D&I Role

Victoria Garcia DeLuca has been named VP of Marketplace Diversity Strategy for Guild Mortgage. Her new position is part of Guild Mortgage’s initiatives to increase homeownership among minorities and underserved markets, and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in lending.

DeLuca is bilingual in English and Spanish, and has nearly 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry, including leadership positions creating programs for Hispanic and Black markets in the Midwest and South.

Additional areas of responsibility for DeLuca’s new position include the recruitment and retention of minority loan officers, increased involvement in industry trade associations, working with different Guild divisions on ideas for new products specific to minority markets, and serving as a liaison with the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs).

“The Hispanic and minority markets for homeownership are forecast to grow considerably through 2030,” said Barry Horn, Guild Mortgage’s EVP and National Production Manager. “Guild has a long history of serving first-time homebuyers. Bringing Victoria aboard is a big step in our long-term commitment to reach more markets that are diverse and underserved. Her experience in lending, operations, management and as a board member of NAHREP [National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals] is a perfect fit for this important new position.”

DeLuca will lead Guild’s participation in organizations focused on diversity and inclusion, including NAHREP, the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA), and other industry minority groups. She will represent Guild with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) supporting the Home for All Pledge, the industry’s commitment to a sustained and holistic approach to address racial inequities in housing and any barriers to sustainable homeownership for persons and communities of color.

DeLuca joined NAHREP in Chicago in 2009, and was named to the association’s Board, and later, served on its Executive Committee. She joined the Board of the Nashville Chapter of NAHREP when she moved to Tennessee, and has been a certified trainer for NAHREP’s Hispanic Wealth Project, The NAHREP 10, since 2019. Through the NAHREP 10, she is leading efforts to provide advocacy and education to help build generational wealth within the Hispanic community. She currently serves on NAHREP’S Corporate Board of Governors, and will represent Guild with NAHREP at the national and regional levels.

Prior to joining Guild, DeLuca served as SVP of Federal Savings Bank in Brentwood, Tennessee, where she led a team that focused on supporting homeownership within Hispanic and Black communities. Her other recent leadership roles include serving as Area Sales Manager for more than five years with Wintrust Mortgage in Chicago, and four years as Sales Manager, Diverse Segments Specialist with Wells Fargo.

“I was attracted to Guild because of its strong reputation, vision for growth and amazing leadership,” DeLuca said. “Guild retains some 70% of its clients because of a culture dedicated to creating customers for life. As a Latina, I was impressed by Guild’s demonstrated commitment to equity internally and externally to promote increased diversity and inclusion throughout the broader mortgage industry. I’m pleased to have the opportunity to contribute my skills to this forward-thinking company.”