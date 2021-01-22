Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Nomination Hearing for Marcia Fudge
The Week Ahead: Nomination Hearing for Marcia Fudge

HUD BuildingThis Thursday, January 28, the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs will hold a remote virtual nomination hearing for the Honorable Marcia L. Fudge,  of Ohio, to be Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and also for the Honorable Cecilia E. Rouse, of New Jersey, to be Chair, Council of Economic Advisers.

A live stream of the hearing will be available at 10 a.m. here.

Fudge served in the House since 2008, she also served on the Committee on House Administration, House Committee on Agriculture, and House Committee on Education and Labor, and chaired several other subcommittees, according to her website.

Fudge has represented many predominately Black areas of Cleveland as well as part of Akron.

"If nominated, she would be one of just a few House members to leave for the Biden administration as Democrats fight to hold on to the small majority they’ve secured in the next Congress," Bloomberg reported.

Politico at the time of Fudge's nomination noted that whoever takes the place of outgoing HUD secretary Benjamin Carson will enter the department during a major "housing crisis."

"Fair housing will also be a priority," Politico reported, adding that she will enter at a time when "the gap in homeownership rates between white and Black Americans has never been wider, a key driver of the persistent racial wealth gap."

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
