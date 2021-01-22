The Week Ahead: Nomination Hearing for Marcia Fudge

This Thursday, January 28, the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs will hold a remote virtual nomination hearing for the Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, of Ohio, to be Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and also for the Honorable Cecilia E. Rouse, of New Jersey, to be Chair, Council of Economic Advisers.

A live stream of the hearing will be available at 10 a.m. here.

Fudge served in the House since 2008, she also served on the Committee on House Administration, House Committee on Agriculture, and House Committee on Education and Labor, and chaired several other subcommittees, according to her website.

Fudge has represented many predominately Black areas of Cleveland as well as part of Akron.

"If nominated, she would be one of just a few House members to leave for the Biden administration as Democrats fight to hold on to the small majority they’ve secured in the next Congress," Bloomberg reported.

Politico at the time of Fudge's nomination noted that whoever takes the place of outgoing HUD secretary Benjamin Carson will enter the department during a major "housing crisis."

"Fair housing will also be a priority," Politico reported, adding that she will enter at a time when "the gap in homeownership rates between white and Black Americans has never been wider, a key driver of the persistent racial wealth gap."

Here is what else is happening in The Week Ahead: