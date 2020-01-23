Eye on the Industry: Executive Changes for Tech Company

Remine, a fast-growing technology company that serves over 1,000,000 real estate professionals through more than 50 Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) announced today that it has named Chelsea Goyer as Chief of Staff for the company.

Remine has quickly established itself as a market-leader by developing the best MLS solutions in the industry. After seeing significant year-over-year growth, the company is seeking to take its products and services to the next level.

“We know that a company is only as strong as its people, products and partnerships—which is why we are thrilled to welcome Chelsea on-board as our Chief of Staff,” said Jonathan Spinetto, COO of Remine.

Docutech, a provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print fulfillment technology, announced an agreement of integration for dynamic document and digital mortgage capabilities with MortgageFlex Systems, a leading loan origination software (LOS) and servicing provider.

Once live, the integration will enable lenders utilizing MortgageFlexONE to generate loan documents through Docutech’s ConformX dynamic document engine and enable relevant documents for eDelivery, eSign, and eClose through Docutech’s Solex platform.

“As we continue to grow and extend our reach in the mortgage industry, we’re focused on improving the experience for borrowers while decreasing origination costs, streamlining processes, and improving compliance for lenders,” said MortgageFlex Systems COO, Craig Bechtle. “Integration with Docutech’s industry-leading doc gen, eSignature, and eClosing technology is key to that pursuit.”

Absolute Home Mortgage Corporation, which originates consumer mortgages, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the origination platform of Haus Mortgage (HausM), a local residential mortgage originator and digital marketing provider, headquartered in Chicago.

The integration of the HausM brand name will enable Absolute to streamline and advance the expansion process in the Chicago market for consumers who purchase homes through HausM and its retail organization force. This is consistent with Absolute's strategy to create an expanded retail presence in target markets through a technology backed retail organization model.

Absolute will continue its current line of business, offering mortgages to consumers and increasing technology-based efficiencies to both consumers and mortgage industry professionals. Expanding to the Chicago market will allow the company to develop new tools and partnership opportunities, including expanding its technology based digital marketing approach.