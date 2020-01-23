On the Move: Following the Nation’s Housing Migration Patterns

StorageCafe reveals that even though mobility may have slowed, there are still plenty of Americans that are moving every year, which impacts local economies and other various factors.

After analyzing the data, StorageCafe found that citizens that were migrating to the country’s largest urban areas were focused on the factors of quality housing and appealing neighborhoods versus their moving decisions being driven by the job economy as it has been in the past.

It was also found that of all of the movers, those Gen Xers among the bunch are the most active movers, as this generation accounted for an impressive 40% of all migrators heading to the large metro areas. Millenials were fast on their heels, accounting for 32% of the migrators.

The company then identified the nation’s cities that are attracting the most inbound migration, as well as those that are attracting the least or even losing significant chunks of homeowners altogether as they head to more hot urban housing areas. After taking America’s 389 largest metro areas, the company used this data to figure out the top 100 that attracted the most inbound migration.

It was discovered that the southern metro areas of Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas; Phoenix-Mesa-Scottdale, Arizona; and Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas, experienced the highest influx in population, while Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois; New-York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey; and Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California, areas fared the poorest regarding attracting homeowners to come to their enclaves and purchase, then put down roots.

Forbes also reported on a study that was conducted by Atlas Van Lines that tracked the migratory patterns by state. The study revealed that Idaho attracted the most inbound migration this past year, followed by Washington, North Carolina, and New Mexico. The state that fared the worst was New York, followed by West Virginia, South Dakota and Illinois.

