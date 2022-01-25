United Wholesale Mortgage Names New Head of Investor Relations

UWM Holding Corporation announced Blake Kolo (CPA, CVA, CFE, CFF) has been named Head of Investor Relations in addition to his current position as Chief Business Officer at UWM.

Kolo will assume responsibilities for investor relations, which were previously held by Matt Roslin. Roslin will remain active in all parts of the business, but will focus heavily on his role as EVP, Compliance and Legal Affairs at UWM.

“Blake has a very diverse background and has been involved in many different industries through many cycles,” said Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWM. “His seasoned financial background, insight and relationship-driven mindset will be an essential component in our continued growth, strategy and financial performance of the business. Blake’s sound judgment and deep expertise helped guide UWM through one of our most significant growth periods as well as taking UWM public. I look forward to Blake sharing our growth story to all our partners and investors.”

Kolo joined UWM in 2019 as the company’s Chief Business Officer, where he focuses heavily on the management of UWM’s mortgage funding operation, private label securitization shelf, and mortgage servicing rights activity. His team drives maximum efficiency in many areas of capital markets.

In his new role, Kolo will continue to oversee UWM’s mortgage funding operation and mortgage servicing rights activity, while also working to form and maintain relationships with investors and analysts around the nation. Kolo’s 15+ years of experience in the financial industry will allow him to ensure stakeholders are accurately informed of UWM’s business model, financial performance and long-term strategies.

Prior to UWM, Kolo was Managing Director at The Siegfried Group, where during his six-year tenure, the company’s Detroit office brought in 40+ new clients, a quarter of which were Fortune 500 companies. Kolo was promoted to Managing Director in under 3 years, one of the quickest appointments to that position in company history.