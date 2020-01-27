Home >> Daily Dose >> Buyers, Sellers Seek More ‘Immersive’ Experience
Buyers, Sellers Seek More ‘Immersive’ Experience

A survey by Matterport found buyers and sellers are more likely to switch to agents who utilize tech and AI. 

The survey polled 2,000 property buyers and sellers and nearly 80% of those surveyed would switch to a real estate agent offering 3D tour of properties. 

Millennials and Gen Z respondents are overwhelmingly in favor of more immersive listings, as 83% of millennials and 94% of Gen Zs would use agents utilizing more immersive techniques. 

Just 63% of Gen Xers would switch to those featuring 3D tours. 

“It’s clear that property listings with only static photos will no longer be viable options,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer of Matterport. “An immersive 3D experience is what buyers and sellers want—and it pays off. Properties sell 20% faster and close up to 9% higher price with a Matterport 3D tour.” 

Respondents from both groups agreed that offering 3D tours would improve the competitive edge of a listing. Also, 92% of prospective buyers would be more likely to buy a home if the property listed had an immersive 3D tour available. 

Approximately 90% of prospective buyers reported that an immersive 3D tour allows them to take “digital measurements” of rooms, walls, doors, windows, and more. 

More than half—55%—of prospective buyers said they would buy a property sight-unseen if a 3D tour was unavailable. 

Matterport found that 99.4% of sellers reported that offering an immersive 3D tour would “improve the competitive edge” of their property listing. Eight-nine percent of sellers believe their listings would perform better if a virtual walk-through tour was available. 

Of the sellers surveyed, 88% reported they would prefer to work with a realtor who offered a 3D tour of their property. 

“These sellers are ready to take actual steps today, with 80 percent saying they would switch to an agent/agency who offered 3D capture services over ones who could only offer photography services,” the report states. 

