Rising Incomes Impacting Affordability

Arch MI concluded that housing isn’t as expensive as previously thought, as the average household income has grown 28% since 2012 while the Federal Housing Agency reports home prices have risen 46% during the same time period. 

The percent of median income needed to afford an average monthly payment is nearly 10% lower in Q3 2019 than it was during Q4 2006—29% compared to 38%, respectively. The average from 1986 to 2004 was 34% and that average fell to 23% during Q4 2012. 

According to the National Association of Realtors, the median-existing home price in U.S. is nearly $271,000. Using a 90% loan-to-value loan, the monthly mortgage payment would be around $1,600—nearly 29% of the average household’s $5,400 monthly income. 

This is better than the 34% average from 1987-2004. Monthly payments, however, would have been the same to buy a home in 2006 but affordability is better now because of higher income. 

California is home to the worst price bubble in the nation as it currently takes almost 50% of monthly income to afford a monthly payment on a median-priced home. This is a considerable drop from the nearly 80% ratio needed during Q4 2006. 

Texas had one of the best pricing bubbles, as just more than 20% of income is needed to make a monthly payment on an average home during Q3 2019. 

Analysis from MyMove found that while the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is near historic lows, the National Association of Realtors found home purchases fell 1.7% in 2019.

One of the factors studied is the correlation between income and mortgage rates—more specifically the difference 1% can make. 

Working under the assumption a mortgage payment was $1,000 on a $360,000, a consumer would pay $33,233 in interest with a mortgage rate of 3.65%. The total amount of interest paid skyrockets to $101,936 if the mortgage rate grows by just 1% to 4.65%. 

The good news, the report found, is that the American consumer is making more money than ever before—$89,930. Home prices, however, are growing at a faster rate than income. 

MyMove reports that the average sales price for a home last year was $377,500—growing by more than $100,000 since the start of the decade. 

