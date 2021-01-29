The Week Ahead: Webinar Insights Into Homebuilding

This week, on Thursday, February 4, Zonda and Meyers Research presents "Outlook Webinar: Q&A with all-star builder originators."

The event features special guests Dave Macke (RVP, Builder Division at New American Funding), Mike Kenevan (Regional Manager at Spire Financial), and Kelley Hailstone (COO at FBC Mortgage) with Nicollette Chapman (VP of National Sales) who will discuss the best strategies to win builder business. The webinar will conclude with a housing and economic update with Chief Economist, Ali Wolf.

Topics for discussion include:

Best strategies to win builder business

Key performance indicators that builders look for when selecting a preferred or turndown lender

Ways to stand out among your competition

Things to avoid when working with builders

The complimentary webinar begins at 11 a.m. PT. Register here.

Here is what else is happening in The Week Ahead: