Laura MacIntyre Named DIMONT CEO

DIMONT, a provider of hazard insurance claims and loan administration services to the residential mortgage industry, announced the promotion of Laura MacIntyre to CEO.

MacIntyre has led mortgage and business development organizations throughout her career and has been a part of DIMONT’s success since her hiring over two years ago as DIMONT’s Chief Revenue Officer. MacIntyre brings over 25 years of mortgage industry experience to her position as CEO, is poised to lead DIMONT through its next chapter of growth. In her new role, she will lead the company’s strategic initiatives, oversee business development and client relations and ensure alignment of the organization to grow its new business segments while maintaining a quality product and a customer-centric focus. MacIntyre will work closely with Renovo Capital, DIMONT’s long term private equity partner.

Prior to her role at DIMONT as Chief Revenue Officer, MacIntyre served as Director of Sales at DocMagic, where she was instrumental in deploying the company’s digital strategy, growing revenue and expanding market share. MacIntyre has also served as COO for both Fidelity National Financial and Black Knight, Inc. (FKA Lender Processing Services, LPS).

“I have worked with Laura for a number of years, and I know her experience and knowledge make her a great resource for our organization and our industry,” said Jocelyn Martin-Leano, President, Rushmore Servicing Division. “Laura has years of demonstrated success within the mortgage industry and a proven track record of driving excellence in organizations through her leadership. This promotion is well-deserved. I congratulate her as she moves into her new role as CEO of DIMONT.”

"It’s been clear to me from day one that DIMONT is a very forward-thinking company that cares deeply about the success of its customers,” said MacIntyre. “Having grown up in the mortgage industry and seeing changes that have taken place in our market, it is truly an honor to be in the company of such great leaders and business partners who have supported me throughout my career. I am so very grateful and honored for the opportunity to serve as DIMONT’s CEO and am truly excited for the future of our organization.”