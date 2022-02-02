Home >> Daily Dose >> Panorama Mortgage Taps Sarah Gonzalez as New President and COO
Panorama Mortgage Taps Sarah Gonzalez as New President and COO

Nevada-based Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG) has announced the addition of 20-plus-year industry veteran Sarah Gonzalez as the company’s new President and COO. She will oversee all core functions of PMG’s business and will focus on leading Panorama and its executive team in deepening the firm's scalability and accelerating growth.

Gonzalez maintains an affiliation with the Mortgage Bankers Association and National Association of Professional Women. Gonzalez also serves as a board member on The University of Houston Customer Experience Board, the TrackVia Customer Advisory Board, NEXT Mortgage Events Advisory Board, and the ALICE Executive Women's Summit Board of Directors.

Most recently, Gonzalez served as the COO at FGMC, and was SVP of Strategic Business Operations at Stearns Lending.

"I have been looking for someone like Sarah from inception and I am so excited to finally have someone like her on board–someone who not only can manage and run the business, but who also shares our vision for the future," said Jason Madiedo, CEO and Co-Founder of PMG. "Sarah understands the ‘how we get there’ part, which will allow us to focus on our 'why'. I look forward to her stewardship and growing together."

With Gonzalez assuming her new role, Madiedo will transition to become Panorama’s CEO and Chief Production Officer. In this additional role, he will focus more heavily on the firm's growth initiatives and expansion opportunities, while working closely with Gonzalez to balance PMG's platform development.

"I was looking for a company that would fit my own personal and professional priorities, and PMG is that place,” said Gonzalez. “It just feels like home–exactly where I'm supposed to be–with people I've admired for a long time. I love how PMG is servicing underserved borrowers and communities that need a lot of education on home lending and the application process. I'm a teacher at heart and that really attracted me to the role."

