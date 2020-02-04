Home >> Daily Dose >> Advisor Named in Plan to Privatize the GSEs
Print This Post Print This Post

Advisor Named in Plan to Privatize the GSEs

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, Government, News 22 hours ago 104 Views

 

The Federal Housing Finance announced Monday that it has selected Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc., as its financial advisor to assist in the development of a plan to end conservatorship of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. 

The report states Houlihan Lokey will consider business and capital structures, market impacts, timing, and available capital raising alternatives among other items. 

“Hiring a financial advisor is a significant milestone toward ending the conservatorships of the Enterprises," said FHFA Director Dr. Mark Calabria. “The next major milestone for FHFA is the re-proposal of the capital rule, which will happen in the near future."

The contract between the FHFA and the firm is $9 million for the first year. The FHFA has options to extend for an additional four-and-a-half years. The total contract is not to exceed $45 million. 

The story will be updated. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Home-Price Appreciation Records Highest Growth in Six Years

Values recorded their highest month-to-month growth in more than six years. How high did they go?

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.