The Week Ahead: Examining Q4 Home Price Trends

On Thursday, February 11, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) will release its Q4 Metro Home Prices report. NAR quarterly data examining median single-family home prices for approximately 175 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs).
Highlights from the Q3 report, released in November 2020, included:
- Single-family existing home prices rose in all measured metro areas in Q3.
- 65% of metro areas had double-digit price gains.
- The monthly mortgage payment on a typical single-family home rose to $1,059 and the family income needed to afford a home rose to $50,819.
Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:
- Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Meyers Research presents Winter Frame: Local market trends from industry experts Ali Wolf and Danielle Leach.
- SitusAMC webinar, "How COVID-19 has Impacted Mortgage Borrower Behavior and Lender Compliance": Tuesday, February 9, at 1 p.m. CST