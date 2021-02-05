Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Examining Q4 Home Price Trends
The Week Ahead: Examining Q4 Home Price Trends

On Thursday, February 11, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) will release its Q4 Metro Home Prices report. NAR quarterly data examining median single-family home prices for approximately 175 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs).

Highlights from the Q3 report, released in November 2020, included:

  • Single-family existing home prices rose in all measured metro areas in Q3.
  • 65% of metro areas had double-digit price gains.
  • The monthly mortgage payment on a typical single-family home rose to $1,059 and the family income needed to afford a home rose to $50,819.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

