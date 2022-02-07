ReverseVision Taps Scott Shepherd to Lead Its Marketing Efforts

Scott Shepherd has been named Director of Marketing for ReverseVision, overseeing the company’s marketing department and will be responsible for the design and implementation of ReverseVision’s new marketing strategy.

“I am elated to join the highly passionate, dedicated team at ReverseVision and look forward to taking its marketing and branding to the next level,” said Shepherd. “Following a high-volume refi boom, the mortgage industry’s changing business landscape is ripe to increase the adoption of reverse loan products via multiple delivery methods. ReverseVision is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, while helping the mortgage industry expand and evolve with these much-needed loan products.”

Over the course of his career spanning more 25 years, Shepherd developed a broad base of knowledge involving nearly all facets of marketing in multiple industries within different sectors. He has managed marketing communications for several companies ranging from non-profit entities, private, international, government, education, and consulting firms. In addition, he has been an editor, journalist, and a public relations specialist.

Over the course of six years, Shepherd played a pivotal role in the development and growth of the eOriginal brand into one of the preeminent digital mortgage lending platforms in the country, ultimately leading to an acquisition by Wolters Kluwer in 2020.

Prior to joining ReverseVision, Shepherd headed the marketing strategy at Unleashed Technologies, a web development and digital services firm with commercial and non-profit clients in multiple vertical markets, including financial services. His strategic marketing efforts resulted in the company successfully positioning its solutions in an easy-to-understand, digestible manner for prospects.

“We welcome Scott to the team at ReverseVision and since joining us, he’s already had a positive impact internally and externally,” said Bill Mitchell, CRO at ReverseVision. “Scott is an experienced marketing professional who is accustomed to working in fast-paced, dynamic environments operating in growth mode. We are lucky to have him on board at a pivotal juncture as we experience a surge in demand for reverse mortgage technologies.”