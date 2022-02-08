Samuel Bjelac to Manage Sprout Mortgage’s TPO Channel

Sprout Mortgage has promoted Samuel Bjelac to the role of EVP and will head up Sprout's National TPO Sales Channel. Bjelac will take on an expanded leadership role, as he continues to grow the business among the nation’s wholesale mortgage brokers and correspondent lenders.

Bjelac has more than 20 years of experience in the residential mortgage and financial services sectors in both production and management capacities.

Over the past four years, Bjelac served as SVP of the Non-QM Wholesale and Correspondent Business Channels for Sprout. He has successfully led a sales team focused on aggregating non-QM/non-agency residential mortgages and business purpose investment property loans. Sprout Mortgage solutions include jumbo/super jumbo up to $10 million, debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR), and no-ratio investment loans, self-employed borrowers/bank-statement loans, foreign nationals, as well as non-warrantable condos and more.

"I am thrilled to continue cultivating a team of talented mortgage professionals to grow our Sprout Mortgage TPO channel by providing incredible products, technologies and services for our mortgage industry partners,” said Bjelac. “The future of Sprout Mortgage is promising as we continue on our path to becoming a top-10 national mortgage originator.”

Prior to joining Sprout Mortgage, Bjelac served as VP of Wholesale Lending at CoreVest American Finance and was Divisional VP at Carrington Mortgage Services. He also held key roles at Flagstar Bank, First Magnus Financial and Prudential Financial. Samuel has been a featured speaker at multiple conferences and industry events throughout the United States.