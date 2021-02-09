Home >> Daily Dose >> Millennials Dominate Refinancing Frenzy
Print This Post Print This Post

Millennials Dominate Refinancing Frenzy

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 14 hours ago 68 Views

A decade ago, mortgage brokers boasted about low interest rates on 30-year mortgages. But then 2020 came along, and rates dipped lower than they ever had before, sending Millennials into a refinancing frenzy, according to the ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker.

For nine months in a row, rates fell lower and lower, hitting 2.93% in December 2020. At the same time, refinance activity represented 46% of all loans.

“Millennials, even those that had just purchased a home in the past few years, found themselves in a great position to take advantage of the historically low rates and contributed to the ongoing high refinance volume,” said Joe Tyrrell, president, ICE Mortgage Technology. “At the same time, lenders that have already adopted virtual solutions, like eClose, are seeing their early investments really pay off as they are better positioned to efficiently manage this long-term refinance boom.”

The tool separates millennials into two groups: older millennials, which are between 30 and 40 years old, and younger millennials, those between 21 and 29 years old.

 

Refinancing for older millennials jumped to 53% in December, whereas younger millennials were responsible for 26% of refinances. The younger subset was able to secure a lower rate on average, 2.90% versus 2.93%.

As for the time it took to refinance, average closing time for all loans took 52 days, which is nine days longer than it took in December 2019.

Data for the ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker is mined from approximately 80% of mortgages initiated on ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass all-in-one mortgage management solution. Data goes back to 2014.

About Author: Veronica Bradley

Veronica Bradley has covered the consumer packaged goods industry, the tech industry, the healthcare industry, and a few other industries that impact people’s daily lives. When she isn’t researching and writing, she moonlights as an amateur accountant and bookkeeper for a small family brewpub, because unlike most writers, she isn’t afraid of numbers.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Home Shoppers Prioritize Cleanliness, Privacy

Real estate descriptions are overflowing with mentions of open-floor concepts and updated kitchens. But are ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.