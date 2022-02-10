First American Names New CEO

First American Financial Corporation has announced that Kenneth D. DeGiorgio, who most recently served as the company’s President, has been appointed CEO, while Dennis J. Gilmore, the company’s CEO since 2010, will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

DeGiorgio was named president in May 2021, when he assumed responsibility for the corporation’s operating groups, including its title insurance, specialty insurance and data and analytics businesses. Since joining the company in 1999, DeGiorgio has, at various times in his tenure, overseen the company’s banking operations, international division, and multiple corporate functions.

“Over his 23 years of service to First American’s employees, customers and shareholders, Ken has acquired an in-depth understanding of our business and consistently demonstrated that he has the vision, strategic insight, commitment and skill to lead our company,” said Gilmore. “Under Ken’s leadership, First American will continue to lead the digital transformation of the title insurance and settlement services industry and capitalize on the many opportunities the company has to grow our business.”

Gilmore joined First American in 1993, and under his leadership, the company advanced an award-winning culture that has placed it on the Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For” List for the past six consecutive years.

“Dennis has shown us that when we put our people first, they take care of our customers, and when we take care of our customers and run the business efficiently, we deliver superior results to our shareholders,” said DeGiorgio. “It’s a privilege to be named CEO of a company that Dennis has positioned so well. We have the best people in the industry, and I welcome the opportunity to lead them as we continue to realize our vision to be the premier title insurance and settlement services company.”