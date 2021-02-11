Home >> Daily Dose >> HUD To Investigate LBGTQ Discrimination Cases
Print This Post Print This Post

HUD To Investigate LBGTQ Discrimination Cases

in Daily Dose, Government, News 8 hours ago 68 Views

HUD BuildingWhile housing discrimination based on "race, color, religion, sex, familial status, or national origin" has long been illegal under 1968's Fair Housing Act, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Thursday effectively added "housing discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation" to the type of complaints it will investigate, act upon, and apply funds toward.

The action comes on the heels of President Joe Biden's day-one executive order instructing agencies and departments to enforce prohibitions on such discrimination. HUD officials told reporters it is the first agency to have announced implementation of this executive order.

During a press call on Wednesday, a senior HUD official said a "significant" share of fair housing complaints it receives involve sexual orientation or gender identity. (Separately, HUD told NPR it received 197 such claims over the past year).

"Housing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity demands urgent enforcement action,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of Fair Housing Equal Opportunity, Jeanine M. Worden. “That is why HUD, under the Biden Administration, will fully enforce the Fair Housing Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. Every person should be able to secure a roof over their head free from discrimination, and the action we are taking today will move us closer to that goal."

According to HUD officials, various discrimination studies reveal same-gender couples and transgender people experience demonstrably less favorable treatment than their counterparts when seeking housing, specifically renting, which underscores the significance of its action. Until now, LGBTQ discrimination was not clearly defined as illegal and actionable discrimination.

"The memorandum relies on the Department’s legal conclusion that the Fair Housing Act’s sex discrimination provisions are comparable in text and purpose to those of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which bars sex discrimination in the workplace," according to HUD. "In Bostock v Clayton County, the Supreme Court held that workplace prohibitions on sex discrimination include discrimination because of sexual orientation and gender identity. HUD has now determined that the Fair Housing Act's prohibition on sex discrimination in housing likewise includes discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity."

Damon Y. Smith, Principal Deputy General Counsel reaffirms that legally, based on Bostock, and ethically, this is the correct move.

"We are simply saying that the same discrimination that the Supreme Court has said is illegal in the workplace is also illegal in the housing market," Smith said.

Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, a senior attorney at Lambda Legal who has worked on LGBTQ housing discrimination cases including Bostock told VOX reporter Jerusalem Demsas that  "Discrimination is oftentimes hard to address because you will have your inquiry about a home be rejected and you may not know why. The federal government has the tools to document complaints more systematically, to engage in deeper-level investigations, and to take more comprehensive enforcement through their office of civil rights."

In summary, Gonzalez-Pagan echoed HUD-counsel Smith, telling the news outlet, the measure communicates "to real estate agents, landlords, property owners that this discrimination is not acceptable, is actually unlawful."

Tagged with:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

houses, homes, housing, suburb, residential

Exploring the Elements of More-Livable Neighborhoods

Policies and programs to help lower-earning Americans, especially older adults, remain in their homes is essential, study's authors say.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.