Motivated to Move: The Pandemic Impact on Migration

Take everything you know about the housing market and throw it away, because statistically, 2020 didn’t make sense. A global pandemic that initiated unprecedented shutdowns, a boiling political climate, and civil unrest all contributed to a very strange year, but for those who watch real estate, COVID-19 was the big motivator of human behavior. HireAHelper explains the phenomenon in their latest report.

In July of 2020, 15% of movers cited the pandemic as the reason for their relocation. By December of 2020, that number jumped to 25%. Whether they lost their jobs (35%), they wanted to move to cities that weren’t as impacted by the virus (36%), or they wanted to be closer to family (31%), a quarter of polled people said COVID-19 caused them to move.

Some people were tired of lockdowns. In fact, 10% of the people who moved did so in order to find open schools and less restrictions. And 3% reported needing more space because of children schooling from home while adults were also working remotely.

In 2% of cases, it wasn’t a choice. Landlords were also facing financial hardships, and some had to sell their properties, forcing tenants to relocate.

So, where were people going? On average, people moved an additional 13.7 miles farther compared to 2019 moves. But when it comes to big relocations, Idaho was the big winner. Over twice as many people entered Idaho versus leaving it, giving the state a 103% status. For reference, the next states with more people entering than exiting were Vermont and New Hampshire with 62% and 47% respectively.

California, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois all saw more people leave than enter in 2020, which was a continuing trend from 2019, but no doubt exacerbated by the pandemic.

There’s been a rumor that people are fleeing city life altogether, but that isn’t necessarily true. While New York City and LA have seen more and more people leave, these movers are relocating to smaller cities, where they can have a similar lifestyle, but at a lower price. For example, Boise, Idaho, saw four times as many people coming in than going out.

As for when people moved, that has shifted. Historically, the spring is the prime time for real estate. But in 2020, the peak moving month was August, and fall stayed hot for the market. September and October of 2020 saw 20% of moves for the year, up 3% from the previous year.

As the pandemic continues, it will be interesting to see what story the 2021 numbers will tell.