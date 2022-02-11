Constellation Mortgage Solutions Agrees to Acquire ReverseVision

Constellation Mortgage Solutions Inc. (CMS) has announced the acquisition of ReverseVision Inc., a provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales origination software. The deal includes ReverseVision’s core platform, ReverseVision Exchange (RVX), RVDOC Composer (RVDOC) that provides customized and compliant reverse mortgage documents, and ReverseVision Sales Accelerator (RVSA) which includes advanced loan modeling and comparison tools.

The acquisition of ReverseVision marks CMS’s second in the mortgage space, following the acquisition of LOS and LSS provider, Mortgage Builder in 2019.

“Constellation and ReverseVision share a dedication to the industries and customers we serve, making this a big win for all,” said Stephen Ryczek, General Manager of Constellation Mortgage Solutions. “ReverseVision’s commitment to meeting the evolving and unique needs of their customers is demonstrated by the immense recognition both their products and team have received in the industry. This acquisition expands our footprint in the digital mortgage ecosystem, and we are thrilled to have them join us as we continue to develop innovative and streamlined technology solutions in the lending space.”

Founded in 2007, ReverseVision’s reverse mortgage platform and HECM products leverage integrations and APIs that open the total addressable market to allow its users to originate reverse mortgages alongside their traditional lending portfolios, creating seamless lending experiences and expanded opportunities.

“The ReverseVision team is excited to join Constellation Mortgage Solutions and looks forward to the next chapter of the ReverseVision story under Constellation’s stewardship,” said Joe Langner, former CEO and President at ReverseVision. “Constellation has a proven track record for supporting its businesses and empowering them to advance the industries they serve. Our team looks forward to building on our shared principles to continue collaborating with lenders in their mission to help borrowers achieve their financial goals.”