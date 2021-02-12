Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Webinar on Real Estate, Direct Lending
This week, Thursday, February 18 from 10-4 (EST), Florida's Alternative Investments Association (FLAIA), which provides educational content to investors and lenders, hosts a webinar on real estate, direct lending, and private debt.

Organizers call those things the "three legs of the alternative investment industry."

In advance of its presentation, FLAIA noted, "Over the past 10 years each of these legs has grown to have a much more profound impact on Main Street. Perhaps these three legs have been the hardest-hit part of the overall alternative investment industry. Today, because of the lack of real-time liquidity and real-time price discovery this forum is the most important conversation for global investors to join. Most investors have exposure to real estate through equity and credit vehicles and amid a crisis, no one has all the answers today. We are determined to bring clarity, truth, facts, and experience from the front line by the most talented investment managers."

Learn more and register at flaia.org.

Here is what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

