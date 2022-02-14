Home >> Daily Dose >> Incenter Adds Shelley Duffy as SVP, Enterprise Sales
Incenter Adds Shelley Duffy as SVP, Enterprise Sales

Shelley Duffy has joined Incenter LLC as SVP of Enterprise Sales. In her new role, she will be introducing C-level mortgage banking executives to Incenter’s solutions, services, and technologies for improving operational performance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shelley to our team,” said Tom Piercy, President of Enterprise Business Development with Incenter and Managing Director for Incenter Mortgage Advisors. “She is known for her creative approach to addressing mortgage leaders’ top challenges, and being a strong partner in their companies’ growth.”

Based in Denver, Duffy will bring more than 15 years of management and executive-level experience to her new role. Previously, she served as SVP of Enterprise Sales with Computershare Loan Services, and Senior Relationship Manager of Enterprise Sales with Radian.

“When Incenter invited me to join them, I was pleased to say yes,” said Duffy. “It’s exciting to work with people who are always one step ahead of our industry, with a wide range of solutions in their back pocket. I look forward to drawing on these resources to advance our clients’ success.”

Incenter is part of a family of 11 companies that help optimize mortgage banker performance at all the points in origination, servicing, and investing—from “instant” title decisions and remote appraisal inspections to MSR valuation and trading.

