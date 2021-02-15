Home >> Daily Dose >> Economic Check In With Realtor.com’s Danielle Hale
Economic Check In With Realtor.com’s Danielle Hale

in Daily Dose 9 hours ago 58 Views

In her weekly video series on YouTube, "My Two Cents," Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale provides a quick, yet informative overview of the market and its impact on housing. In her latest video, Hale breaks down the recent Jobs report, how it is impacting Fed decision making, and what first-time homebuyers are seeing as advantages—and disadvantages—in the current market. If you'd like a deeper dive into what Realtor.com is reporting, visit Realtor.com/Research, or follow them on Twitter @RDC_Economics.

 

 

