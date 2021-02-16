Freddie Mac Adds ‘Equitable Housing’ Roles

Freddie Mac announced today that it created two new senior leadership roles dedicated to addressing equity in housing. Pamela Perry will serve as VP, Single-Family Equitable Housing, and Amanda Nunnink will serve as VP, Equity in Multifamily Housing.

“With this new position we are bringing a dedicated and distinct focus to address some of the most systemic issues we face in homeownership and wealth in communities of color,” said Donna Corley, EVP and Head of Single-Family Business. “Pam brings the experience, passion, and strategic leadership required to deliver on Freddie Mac’s mission to make home possible for all Americans.”

“At Freddie Mac, we are taking active steps to embed diversity, equity and inclusion in every corner of our business,” said Debby Jenkins, EVP and Head of Multifamily Business. “Amanda’s new role demonstrates Freddie Mac’s clear commitment to support sustainable improvements for the multifamily industry and for renters in the broader financial and housing system.”

Meet Pamela Perry, VP, Single-Family Equitable Housing

Perry will lead a newly formed team responsible for creating solutions to break through historical barriers to achieving homeownership for minority families across the income spectrum, which has direct implications for wealth accumulation.

Perry brings 25 years of legal experience in the financial services industry with expertise in fair housing and community development. Perry joined Freddie Mac in 2011 to oversee the company’s fair lending program. She previously advised on solutions for complex corporate finance transactions with firms such as JP Morgan Chase & Co. Perry holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard University and a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School.

“I’m humbled to have the opportunity to bring an even greater focus to the solutions that address the complex issues communities of color face in attaining and sustaining homeownership,” said Perry. “Black Americans face a significant number of barriers to owning a home, many of which can be traced to discrimination and disparities in access to credit. These challenges ultimately contribute to the widening wealth gap we see today. I am proud to be part of a company committed to taking on these important issues and I’m excited to get to work.”