Home >> Daily Dose >> New Immigration Policy Could Impact Construction Industry
Print This Post Print This Post

New Immigration Policy Could Impact Construction Industry

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News, Origination 1 day ago 373 Views

The National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) said the Trump Administration’s Public Charge rule could impede legal immigration and the residential construction industry, which is already facing a labor shortage. 

The law is set to go into effect on February 24. 

According to the NAHB, the rule was previously on hold after several courts delayed its implementation. The Supreme Court lifted these stays on January 27. The rule will go into effect for all states except Illinois, where a separate court injunction exists. 

Once enacted, NAHB with immigrant employees who are seeking permanent residency, a visa change or extension, or any other change in their immigration status may experience an increase in paperwork and “significant” processing delays. 

The rule, which was finalized last year, expands the definition of who is considered a “public charge” to include immigrants receiving government assistance through programs such as housing assistance and food stamps. 

The rule applies to foreign nationals seeking permanent residence in the U.S. and to nonimmigrant workers seeking to extend their stay or change their visa status. 

The NAHB reported last year that increasing regulatory costs, the shortage of construction workers, tariffs on $10 billion worth of building materials, and concerns over housing finance have impacted housing affordability.

According to the report, regulations account for 25% of the price of a single-family home, and 30% of the cost of multi-family development.

“Removing regulatory barriers that contribute to the increased costs of housing will pave the way to homeownership,” said NAHB Chairman Greg Ugalde, a builder, and developer from Torrington, Connecticut. “Homebuilders and the residential construction community are committed to working with Congress to ensure homeownership is within reach of hard-working families.”

The latest NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index found that 61% of new and existing homes were deemed affordable. The current homeownership rate of 64.2% remains below the 25-year average of 66.3%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Housing Vacancy Survey.

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Analyzing HUD’s Proposed Revisions to Fair Housing Rule

While there are those that seem to agree that local zoning laws impede affordability, to some, the issue is a partisan one.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.