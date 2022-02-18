Kevin Laffey Promoted to Inlanta’s SVP of Sales

Kevin Laffey has been promoted by Inlanta Mortgage from Regional Production Manager to SVP of Sales and Business Development. Laffey brings more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage business to his new role.

"I am delighted to welcome Kevin to our senior management team," said Inlanta President and COO Paul Buege. "He has extensive knowledge and expertise in the mortgage industry and represents everything that makes Inlanta great, from our superior customer service to our state-of-the-art technology. Kevin will play a critical role as we continue to expand throughout the country."

Prior to joining Inlanta in 2011, Laffey held managerial sales positions at Wells Fargo and Bank of America, and ran his own independent mortgage company for several years. While with Inlanta, he served as a Regional Manager for Iowa, Missouri and Kansas, and ran a top-performing branch in Kansas City with his wife, Cindy Laffey, an Inlanta branch partner.

"One of the best business decisions of my life was joining Inlanta Mortgage," Laffey said. "I truly am grateful for all the teamwork and support I've received over the years. Our borrower customers, as well as our referral and business partners know they can count on Inlanta for a best-in-class experience. I look forward to helping the company grow in my new role."

Laffey served for 10 years as a leader on Inlanta's advisory board, a peer-elected team dedicated to advising senior management on the company's direction. He has been active with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and is a former President of the Kansas City and Missouri MBA chapters. Laffey was a recipient of the MBA's Lifetime Achievement Award.