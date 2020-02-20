Home >> Daily Dose >> New Federal Housing Commissioner Nominated by President Trump
New Federal Housing Commissioner Nominated by President Trump

President Donald Trump announced Thursday his intent to nominate Dana T. Wade as the Assistant Secretary, for the Federal Housing Commissioner. 

Wade was previously the acting Federal Housing Commissioner and Assistant Secretary for Housing from July 2017 to June 2018. She supervised more than 2,400 employees and implemented risk management and monitoring of the Federal Housing Agency’s $1.3 trillion portfolio.

She also served as a Program Associate Director for General Government at the Office of Management and Budget from December 2018 to December 2019, where she led budget oversight for six Executive Branch agencies with a focus on financial services, including the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). 

"Dana is ideally suited to succeed Commissioner Montgomery as head of FHA and I applaud the nomination," said Ed Delgado, President and CEO and Five Star Global. "Brian Montgomery, now positioned for HUD's Deputy Secretary, possesses a strong grasp of the issues impacting American homeownership and will continue to lead with an abiding commitment to public service; I look forward to their future accomplishments at HUD."

Wade also has been Deputy Staff Director for the United States Senate Committee on Banking, HUD, and the Republican Deputy Staff Director for the United States Senate Committee on Appropriations under Senator Richard Shelby (R-Alabama). 

The current Federal Housing Commissioner, Brian Montgomery, was nominated by Trump last year as the new Deputy Secretary of HUD. The U.S. Senate Committee on Banking approved the nomination of Montgomery in December. Montgomery was approved by a final vote of 20-5. He has yet to be approved by Senate. 

He has served as HUD’s Assistant Secretary and managed the day-to-day operations of the agency and assist the Secretary in leading the department’s nearly 8,000 employees. He is also the Commissioner of the Federal Housing Agency. 

