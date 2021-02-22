Largest Black-Owned Lender Receives Industry-Wide Recognition

At a time when some real estate finance leaders have questioned the existence of Black talent within the industry, Las Vegas-based LEGACY Home Loans is starting the year off strong, celebrating the various wins of its VP of Operations, Jammie Jelks, who has been accepted into Forbes' Real Estate Council—an invitation-only community for executives in real estate. Along with this distinction, Jelks also has been named a "Visionary" by the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA), according to a press release from the company.

Jelks, who handles everything from loan disclosures to funding for LEGACY's 12 branches across the country, was selected by Forbes based on the depth and diversity of his experience, partnered with his proven track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics.

"I am ecstatic to be a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council," said Jelks. "Forbes is such a prestigious and highly regarded organization and it is an honor to be recognized as an industry leader amongst some of the most prominent names in real estate. I am looking forward to sharing my voice and real estate finance insights with Forbes' network."

"We are honored to welcome Jammie Jelks into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

NAMMBA's mission is to create a culture of diversity and inclusion within the real estate finance industry that mirrors the communities we live in and serve. Per its website, NAMMBA's "Visionary" designation is "for CEO's, senior leaders and industry stakeholders to show support for diversity and inclusion."

The VP's work and contributions to the real estate council will be published at profiles.forbes.com.