Plaza Home Mortgage Revamps Its Wholesale Team

Plaza Home Mortgage has announced changes to its Wholesale Lending team, as Jeff Leinan, former EVP of National Wholesale Production, will assume the newly created role of President of Wholesale Production, and Allyson Foley has joined the team as EVP, Wholesale Operations.

Leinan will be responsible for all aspects of Plaza’s origination, underwriting and production for the Wholesale Lending Division. He has been with Plaza for nearly 14 years, having joined the company in 2008 as a Divisional Executive and was promoted to EVP in 2018.

In her new role, Foley will align the company’s regional wholesale operations into a more unified approach. She come to Plaza from Stearns Lending, where she served as EVP of Operations, responsible for operations and underwriting for the company’s wholesale platform.

“Plaza’s Wholesale channel continues to distinguish itself among its peers by delivering the best value to our brokers and their borrowers. This is a direct result of our technology, scale, customer-first focus and our leadership within the channel,” said Plaza Home Mortgage Chairman and CEO Kevin Parra. “I’m confident that Jeff, Allyson, and their teams will continue to drive success in 2022 and beyond.”