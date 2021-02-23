Agents Share Key Bidding-War Strategies

Redfin agents, in a new report, have shared their tips and tricks in helping homebuyers come out on top in today’s ever-competitive housing market.

Whether it be seeking out a new home to accommodate working remotely, or simply buyers taking advantage of record-low rates, demand continues to outweigh supply, resulting in bidding wars for these precious commodities nationwide.

“It’s the best and the worst time to buy,” said Faith Floyd, a Redfin real estate agent in Houston, in the report. “It’s the best time because mortgage rates are so low, and it’s the worst time because everybody wants to take advantage of low mortgage rates.”

To lend a hand to prospective home buyers, Redfin agents shared the following tips to emerging victorious in the event of a bidding war:

Opting for a condo in lieu of a single-family sale

Shortening the contingency timeline

Being open to making offers on homes, sight-unseen

Utilizing an agent and lender who are willing to communicate constantly with the listing agent

Searching for homes priced below what you can afford, leaving room to negotiate higher and keeping within your budget

Releasing your earnest money early on in the process

Offering to absorb some of the seller’s costs

Entering the homebuying process mentally prepared to lose

Exercising creativity throughout

As for sellers, Redfin agents felt the following tips were beneficial:

Getting a room away from the property (such as a hotel) while prospective buyers view the property, thus allowing for more showings

Making sure the home is priced right to avoid scaring off prospective buyers

Knowing that price isn’t everything, as sellers should consider the financial strength of the buyer, the optimal closing date, and buyer enthusiasm

Sarah Webb, a Detroit-based Redfin agent, said, “When offers are really close, decide what your biggest motivation is for selling your home, and choose the offer that best accomplishes that goal.”

