Jason Rudman Named Chief Customer Officer for Finance of America

Finance of America Companies has named Jason Rudman as the company’s new Chief Customer Officer, where he will oversee one of Finance of America’s long-term strategic initiatives focused on further enhancing the customer experience across its entire ecosystem. In this new role, he will focus on identifying more personalized and impactful customer touchpoints designed to help meet customers’ diverse financing needs at various stages in life. Rudman joins the company’s executive team and reports directly to CEO Patricia Cook.

“I am thrilled to join Finance of America as we focus on prioritizing people over products and experiences over transactions with a business model that aims to be refreshingly different in serving the needs of customers in the lending arena,” said Rudman. “I look forward to playing a role in the company’s ongoing commitment to build trust and create enduring lifelong relationships with its customers while empowering lasting financial progress through personalized, omnichannel experiences.”

Prior to joining Finance of America, Rudman was General Manager, Head of Deposits and Retail Payments for USAA. Previously, he held various positions with KeyBank, most recently serving as EVP, Head of Consumer Payments and Digital, overseeing the strategy and business growth for KeyBank’s consumer digital experience and payments products. Before that, Rudman spent 13 years with American Express, where he held various roles with increasing responsibility, focused on digital UX, product development, customer acquisition, customer engagement and product management, before ultimately leading the growth of the U.S. prepaid business.

“With the customer at the center of our expansive and growing lending universe, we aim to be their trusted partner throughout their lifelong financial journey,” said Cook. “To that end, we are committed to taking more deliberate steps to ensure they can seamlessly navigate our numerous offerings and end-to-end solutions designed to help them achieve their individual financial goals at various stages of life–whether through a mortgage, a refinance, a reverse, home improvement financing, a student loan, or other specialty lending solutions.”

Among his primary responsibilities, Rudman will seek to enhance the customer engagement ecosystem by developing and implementing a unified vision that aligns Finance of America’s sales, operations, and support functions to optimize the value of its customer relationships, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver a best-in class customer experience.

“Jason will play a key role in helping Finance of America realize our long-term vision and maximize lifetime household value by building enduring multi-generational relationships with customers that improve their financial lives,” added Cook. “His previous work in helping companies build world-class experiences that enhance customer loyalty and retention while increasing enterprise value is second to none. I am extremely excited to welcome him to the Finance of America team.”